'Devastated and heartbroken' | Banks County Fire mourns loss of beloved captain killed trying to rescue swimmers caught in rip current

Richie Alford died after being caught in a rip current while in Panama City Beach on Thursday.

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — Banks County Fire is mourning the loss of their beloved Captain Richie Alford. He was killed Thursday after trying to rescue two swimmers, who were caught in a rip current, while in Panama City Beach, the fire department said.

"Unfortunately, Richie was not able to make it back to shore," the fire department wrote on its social media page. "Richie died doing what he loved which was helping others in their time of need. He is a true hero."

The fire department said they've not only lost a friend but a brother -- not just a co-worker.

"We are devastated and heartbroken," the fire department wrote.

Banks County Fire is asking the community to keep Richie's family and friends in their thoughts.

