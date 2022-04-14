GBI opens investigation after deputy shoots suspect in Banks County

Officials said the person shot is injured, and being treated. The shooting happened near Highway 441 and Shady Grove Road.

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are responding to a shooting involving one of their own this Thursday in Banks County, their sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Highway 441 and Shady Grove Road, the post said. That's northeast of Atlanta.

Banks County sheriff said the suspect was injured but expected to live. They are treating them now the post said. No deputies were hurt.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to come to the scene to start an independent investigation of the incident.

At this time, deputies said the scene is still active and will take time to process. Deputies did not provide any information about what led up to the shooting or details on the suspect.

The office did say in their post that the "Details of this investigation will be forthcoming from the GBI once their investigation is complete."

