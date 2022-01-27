South Fulton high school remains on soft lockdown day after stabbing

The Fulton County superintendent wants to hire a group of officers to watch security footage daily.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Banneker High School remains on a 'soft lockdown' a day after two students were stabbed on campus during a fight. The Fulton County School district is now taking swift action to try and ensure an incident like this doesn't happens again.

On Thursday, the Fulton County superintendent imposed a 48-hour restriction on the school, which means a soft lock down will remain in place through Friday. As parents dropped off their children Thursday, some say they're just glad the attack wasn't worse.

“There’s always going to be fights at a high school. You can’t prevent fights at a high school. They’re teenagers," one parent said.

Another parent said he's just relieved guns weren't involved.

"This is Atlanta at the end of the day. Nobody got shot, everybody is good," he said.

In a note from the superintendent, the district said they will do everything they can do to try and ensure an incident like this does not repeat. Officials said their first objective is to hire additional campus security officers to watch campus security cameras daily, and then report any suspicious activity to on-site police officers.

The district also plans to ask the Board of Education for funds to create an additional task force to develop strategies to help solve violence in schools. In addition, the superintendent is working with the city of Union City and South Fulton County to get more officers to patrol the neighborhoods around the school.

Parents say they're mixed on whether these measures will be enough.

“I’m just going to have to wait and see," said one parent.

Another saying she thinks they've handled things well so far, "you know they handled the lock down very well yesterday.”