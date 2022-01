It happened at Banneker High School near College Park.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Two students were hurt and three students were taken into custody after a stabbing at a Fulton County school.

Around 9 a.m. an altercation at Banneker High School led to the stabbing. The students sustained non-life-threatening injuries, a district spokesperson said.

Fulton County Schools Police were on site and a lockdown was initiated while school administrators and police were investigating, they said.