Man in custody after SWAT standoff at Jonesboro home, Clayton County Police say

JONESBORO, Ga. — A man is in custody after a SWAT standoff ended in Jonesboro Monday night, according to Clayton County Police.

Authorities responded to the 9500 block of Briar Creek Lane in Jonesboro. The location is not far from Mundy Mill's Middle School.

Officers said they initially were dispatched at 6:08 p.m. to an "armed subject walking in the roadway firing shots."

The Clayton County SWAT team was activated. Police said the team breached the front door of the home. With the help of their negotiators, authorities took the 38-year-old man into custody without incident.

He is facing aggravated assault and reckless conduct charges, the police department said.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.