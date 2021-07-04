Deputies: SWAT team takes armed person into custody following Forsyth County standoff

Deputies said the situation was contained within the subdivision.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — One person is in custody in Forsyth County after deputies said someone barricaded themselves inside a home in the Jamestown Subdivision.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page that the barricaded person was armed and that shots were fired. However, it's unclear at this time who fired the shots. But they did say no one was hurt by that gunfire.

Residents nearby were told to "shelter in place" as they worked the scene. Deputies said the situation was contained within the subdivision.

"The subject, who was armed with a gun, was taken into custody by the SWAT team using a less than lethal tactic," an updated Facebook post reads. "He suffered minor injuries."

They added that no deputies were hurt.

All activity in the Jamestown Subdivision can resume as normal, deputies said.