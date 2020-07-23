Changing COVID-19 guidelines on testing impacting Barrow County free testing, church says

The church administrator said it comes down to removing some of the roadblocks that could be keeping people from getting test.

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — 11Alive is still receiving emails from some of you talking about the roadblocks in getting a COVID-19 test. In one particular case, a church in Winder said changing guidelines for testing in the state are affecting the number of people in Barrow County who can get a free COVID-19 test.

An administrator for the church, Kenny Lumpkin, told 11Alive it's a revolving issue.

"I think hundreds are affected by this," he said.

Lumpkin works at White Oaks Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Winder, Georgia. He explained to 11Alive that when the church first offered free COVID-19 testing, vehicles were wrapped around the building.

"Well, the very first day, we [tested] a record of 268 cases, and by their count, it was the most they had ever done since doing mobile testing," he recounted.

But because of the large turnout, Lumpkin said the next day, the Barrow County Health Department switched the format from walk-up testing to one in which an appointment or reservation was required. Lumpkin said the original agreement was to offer anyone who wanted a test the opportunity to get tested.

"Day two and three became completely marred with frustration, rejection and they started turning people away because they didn’t have appointments, and that was not part of the original plan," Lumpkin said.

He said now residents are having a difficult time getting through a complicated phone system. And if they can't make an appointment through the hotline, then they won't be able to get tested.

"The problem is you can’t get through because that number is not being manned properly so people are being rejected and they're just getting frustrated," he claimed.

The State Health Department told 11Alive that reservation requirements act as a safeguard to make sure there are enough staff, supplies and other resources available to test.

On day four of testing, Lumpkin showed 11Alive during his Zoom interview that practically no one was in line. Lumpkin said it comes down to removing some of the roadblocks that could be keeping people from getting test.

"It’s not a matter of whether or not people want to get tested - they do. But they are running into impediments that are making it difficult to get tested," he said.

Organizers said a major benefit of walk-up or drive-through sites is impromptu testing.

The argument is simple: people who are asymptomatic and don't know they are carrying the virus are unlikely to get tested because they feel fine. However, it's important for asymptomatic people to also know if they have COVID-19 and are spreading to vulnerable people.

Meanwhile, Lumpkin said the church plans to offer testing again, Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

