Authorities identify man killed during Newnan tornado

NEWNAN, Ga. — The Coweta Coroner’s Office identified the man killed as a tornado ripped through the Newnan community.

Barry Eugene Martin, 56, died of a heart attack, they said.

First responders said they had a hard time getting to him because of all the storm damage at the time the call came in.