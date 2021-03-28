Authorities identify man killed during Newnan tornado

NEWNAN, Ga. — The Coweta Coroner’s Office identified the man killed as a tornado ripped through the Newnan community.
Barry Eugene Martin, 56, died of a heart attack, they said.
First responders said they had a hard time getting to him because of all the storm damage at the time the call came in.
The National Weather Service reported preliminary results of the storm survey, which showed that an EF-4 tornado ripped through Newnan overnight Friday. Wind speeds up to 170 miles per hour were observed in the hardest-hit areas around LaGrange Street and Smokey Road.