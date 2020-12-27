3-year-old dies in Bartow County mobile home fire

Counseling is being made available to firefighters who responded to the scene and tried to save the child.

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A fire that ripped through a mobile home on Saturday also killed a child, authorities confirmed to 11Alive on Sunday.

The fire happened on Saturday just before noon in the area of Clark Circle and Glade Road, Bartow County Fire Chief Dwayne Jamison said.

"An off-duty firefighter attempted to rescue the child but was unsuccessful," Jamison said.

He said that when more crews arrived, they found the mobile home "fully involved."

"The remains of what is believed to be the missing three-year-old male family member has been located and turned over to the Bartow County Coroner's Office for identification," he said.