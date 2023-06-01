Some stores starting to limit baby formula again

Last year, congress passed an act waving tariffs on imported baby formula. That move by lawmakers helped families by increasing supply, but the act expired.

ATLANTA — Baby formula is again missing from some store shelves after nearly a year from our first report on the shortage.

In February of 2022, a safety recall shut down a Michigan plant owned by Abbott Nutrition, a leader in baby formula supplies. But this time around, another issue is affecting the ongoing shortage - tariffs.

Congress passed an act to waive tariffs on imported baby formula, which helped families by increasing supply. Unfortunately, that act expired on December 31, 2022.

Beth Richardson created the “Formula Mamas Georgia” Facebook group when the shortage began to help moms communicate about where to find some.

“Smaller grocery stores, they can't afford to buy six pallets of formula at this price were before that was 18 pallets of formula," Richardson said. "That kind of makes a big difference in what a store can afford to buy."

The imported formula could now be harder to find or more expensive. Target reported that due to an industry-wide supply contract, they would limit the amount of formula sold in-store and online.

Mothers in Richardson's Facebook group struggle to find the formula, and the returning tariffs could worsen the situation.

"Now, there's hardly nothing again; it's like we're we're back at the beginning," she said, "Everything's gone."

The Georgia Department of Public Health wants to remind moms that if they can’t find formula to work with their child’s healthcare provider to find the best feeding plan.

GSPH adds that you don't water down your baby’s formula, do not make homemade formula, and do not buy formula from unknown people.

Richardson said that to be approved on her Facebook page; people need to submit identification.

"If you're a mom and you work two jobs, and you're gone for 14 hours a day, how are you supposed to be running to Walmart and Target and CVS and all these places to look," she said. "You can't if you don't have the resources to go look or a car. You have to depend on your community that is your that's your tribe; when they say you have a kid, you have a tribe."

DPH said that the WIC program continues to offer the same options available to clients as it did when the shortage began.