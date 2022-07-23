Banks County to hold BBQ fundraiser for investigator diagnosed with Leukemia

Banks County investigator Dennis Elrod has been a pillar in his community for more than 30 years.

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — A community is now rallying behind a man who has given his all to them.

They say he can solve a crime by just making a single phone call.

Recently, investigator Elrod was diagnosed with Leukemia and is undergoing treatment at Emory Hospital.

Now, the small but mighty Banks County community is coming together to raise money for investigator Elrod and his family with a GoFundMe page and BBQ plates.

11Alive caught up with Banks County Sheriff Carlton Speed who said he's touched by the outpouring of support for one of his brothers in blue.

"It's very refreshing to know they still love law enforcement," Speed said. "There's a lot of people out there who still appreciate the job we do every day and they're showing by what they're offering by investigator Elrod."

The new fundraiser page is hoping to raise $25,000 for the Elrod family.