The King Center encourages people to stop hate, 'Be Love'

The Atlanta-based center is dedicating the #BeLoveDay to encourage communities to work "to correct everything that stands against love."

ATLANTA — The King Center is urging people around the world to fight for justice in their communities for #BeLoveDay.

#BeLoveDay is a day the King Center is dedicating to encourage communities to use their voices to work "to correct everything that stands against love."

The King Center is holding a virtual live stream celebration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday to commemorate the day.

According to the center, Be Love is a "movement born amid the immense uncertainty and global tension of the past year."

After the murder of George Floyd spurred protests against police brutality and racial injustice across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Atlanta-based organization is now asking people to consider "critical questions" facing humanity and is presenting three challenges in honor of the virtual Be Love celebration:

Identify three local or national policies that are unjust and began to research them. Research and consider investing your money in a Black or Brown banking institution. Tag banking institutions that you discover and share them with three friends on social media. This week examine personal biases and stereotypes used throughout the week. Make note of each one and then find one solution to help remove that stereotype or bias from your life.

"Join us as we interrupt the norm to strategize about making #love the norm. Love is revolutionary," Bernice A. King, daughter of legendary civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr., tweeted.

People can take the "Be Love" pledge, acknowledging a responsibility to create social change and pledging to "confront anything that stands in opposition of love," online by signing the promise on The King Center's website.