ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Authorities in Alpharetta are warning residents about a bear that's been spotted around town.

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety said Sunday that a vehicle hit the animal near Avalon, at which point the bear ran into the woods.

Authorities add that the animal is being tracked and that the best thing to do if you come across it is to simply leave it alone - Don't try to help!

In addition, residents are encouraged to secure their pets and trash cans.