JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police in Johns Creek are warning residents Thursday after a large bear has been spotted several times over the past "several weeks."

They even gave the bear a nickname: "John the JC Bear," according to a Facebook post.

They offered several safety tips when it comes to black bears.

1. Never Feed Bears

2. Secure Food, Garbage, and Recycling

3. Remove Bird Feeders When Bears Are Active

4. Never Leave Pet Food Outdoors

5. Clean and Store Grills

In nearby Duluth, a bear was evading police searching for food in people's backyards in July. Meanwhile, a bear was spotted swimming in Alpharetta's Lake Windward just a few days prior.

In June, we reported a small bear sighting in the area of Medlock Bridge Road and Bobby Jones Drive.

Along with the tips police provided, according to bearwise.org, it is always best to leave the bears alone.

