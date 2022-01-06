Bed Bath & Beyond permanently closing 2 metro Atlanta stores

The stores are located in Atlanta and Marietta, both outside the perimeter.

ATLANTA — Shoppers looking for that perfect comforter or accessories for your kitchen and bathroom may soon need to find a new store.

Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that they were closing 37 stores across 19 states - including two in the metro Atlanta area.

The first is located at 130 Perimeter Center West in Atlanta. It is located just outside the perimeter near Sandy Springs and the mall.

The second, also outside the perimeter, is their Marietta location at 4475 Roswell Road.

The company said it expects the stores would likely close by the end of February and that liquidation sales were already underway. This is part of a plan announced nearly two years ago when the company said it would be closing 200 stores.

In earnings released last week, according to CNN, sales last quarter were at $1.9 billion, which is a 30 percent decline compared to the same quarter last year. CNN reported that "ongoing supply chain issues and inventory constraints" cost the company around $100 million.