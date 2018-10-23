MABLETON, Ga. -- A woman and a dog are dead following an early morning condominium fire in Cobb County.

The fire happened on Drennon Drive off of Austell Road around 7:20 a.m. according to Cobb Fire Department spokesperson Denell Boyd. Fire crews were able to quickly rescue two people from the home and they were both rushed to an area hospital. One of them, a 62-year-old woman, died.

The dog's death was also included in Denell's report. At this time, the fire appears to have started in the upstairs bedroom. The cause is still under investigation but Denell said the fire appears to have been an accident.

