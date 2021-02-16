Man shot by DeKalb County officers responding to domestic call; GBI investigating

The man, still not yet identified by authorities, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it is responding to an officer-involved shooting in DeKalb County, Monday night, after officers exchanged gunfire with a man.

According to DeKalb County Police, officers were responding to a domestic call in the 32000 block of Beech Drive. When they got there, police said the officers saw a man armed with a gun in the middle of the road.

After a "brief dialogue" with the man, police said he raised the weapon and fired at the officers. The responding officers returned fire, hitting the man at least once.

The man, still not yet identified by authorities, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said no other officers - or anyone else besides the man - were hurt in the gunfire. No other details were available.

Tonight, DKPD responded to a domestic call on the 3200 block of Beech Drive. When officers approached the location, an armed male was in the middle of the road. (1/2) — DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) February 16, 2021

Meanwhile, the GBI acknowledged that it was requested to investigate the officer-involved shooting, as is typical when a responding officer discharges their service weapon.

11Alive has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as details develop.