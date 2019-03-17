A Georgia community is mourning the loss of a beloved writer, historian, and former officer.

Mike Ragland is well known for his many roles in the Cave Spring community.

According to a message on his Facebook page posted by his daughter, he passed away Saturday.

"Mike Ragland, my dad, passed away suddenly this evening as he was leaving his event in Rockmart. We are devastated. Please pray for us. He was our rock, care giver, fixer of all things," Bekki said in the post.

One of the last things he posted was from the event.

Mike Ragland They're about to shoot a movie in Rockmart..Alex does Costumes..from England..now is the proud owner of a "Bertha" book..which will accompany her back to L.A.....keep your fingers crossed...

The City of Cave Spring is remembering Ragland.

"It is with great sadness to learn the City of Cave Spring lost one our own today, and our biggest promoter of our little city. Rest in Peace my friend," the Facebook post said.

Ragland is also a retired major from the Rome City Police Department, but his work didn't stop there. He was a speaker, author, and columnist in northwest Georgia.

Some of his published works include his breakout first novel, "Bertha", "The Legend of the Courage Wolf", and "A time to Gather Stories."

Since the news about his death, people shared their condolences with Ragland's family on social media.

His website, which reads "In Memory of Mike Ragland" honors his legacy and has links purchase his books.

Screen shot of Mikeragland.com

