Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade tonight | Where, when and what to know

It's the first time the popular parade is being held on the Westside trail.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The beloved Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade makes its first full-on return since 2019 tonight, after the 2020 version was done virtually and postponed in 2021 due to the pandemic.

It comes with a couple new twists - typically in the past held on the Eastside Trail, the parade this year is happening on a new route on the Westside.

Also a traditional farewell to summer held in September in past years - this year's is welcoming summer.

Atlanta BeltLine Parade 2022 basics

Time : Marchers line up at 8 p.m., parade starts at 8:45 p.m. and goes until 10:30 p.m.

: Marchers line up at 8 p.m., parade starts at 8:45 p.m. and goes until 10:30 p.m. Where: Westside trail through the Adair Park and West End neighborhoods

The parade route this year will begin in Adair Park in southwest Atlanta and run northwest through the West End.

Parade marchers and lantern-makers will line up beginning at 8 p.m. at the starting point in Adair Park and the parade will kick off at 8:45 p.m.

The BeltLine has helpfully produced a Google Maps document, which you can see below or find here, for the best spectator positions along the new parade route.

The route runs from about Allene Avenue near Adair Park I, across Murphy Ave. and Lee St. and then behind the complex that includes the Monday Night Garage and Wild Heaven West End breweries.

It then ends up at Lawton St. and White St.

Parade organizers parade-goers to follow a few rules

You need a lantern to walk in the parade.

Be mindful of private property and neighbors in residential areas on the parade route.

Spectators should arrive early to get a good spot.

No stopping. If you need to stop, please step off to the side.

Walk with the flow of the parade.

Yield generous space to bands and large lanterns.

Leave your pets at home.

Walk your bike.

No flying lanterns.

Take your trash with you.