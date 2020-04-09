Health experts warn about 'Benadryl challenge' on TikTok after teen's death

'You’re, basically, playing Russian Roulette.'

ATLANTA — Teens and young adults in Georgia and nationwide are overdosing on Benadryl, trying to get high by taking the so-called “Benadryl Challenge” on TikTok.

One young person rushed to the ER in metro Atlanta survived. But a 15-year-old in Oklahoma died. Reports on the challenge are coming in from across the country, alarming doctors and parents.

Dr. Gaylord Lopez with the Georgia Poison Center said it's concerning, because the would-be challengers are gambling with their lives.

“People want to take enough medicine to get them to the point of hallucinating," he said. "This is where you’re, basically, playing Russian Roulette with dosing. ... You, potentially, can die.”

Experts aren't sure whether its boredom, peer pressure or foolish adventure leading teens and young adults to copy TikTok videos showing people guessing how many Benadryl capsules they can take to get high without getting sick. But Lopez said the medicine works so fast, there is no home first aid for an overdose and it can be fatal.

Lopez said in the case here in Metro Atlanta, "someone took upwards of more than two dozen Benadryl capsules to try to get high.”

That person made it to the E.R. but nearly died.

In Texas, nurse practitioner Amber Jewison treated three teens who OD’d after watching a TikTok video about the Benadryl challenge.

“They wanted to get high and see how it felt, because of these videos," she said.

It’s not the medicine itself that harms them. “The dose makes the poison," Lopez said.