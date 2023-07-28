Atlanta officer dies in South Fulton crash, police say

Ofc. Bennie Hardeman joined APD in 2019.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own Friday after learning he was involved in a deadly crash.

South Fulton Police Department crash investigators said Bennie Hardeman was killed Thursday night on Camp Creek Parkway near Butner Road. He was 27 years old. Officers are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

APD said Hardeman joined the force in 2019. He served the department for more than four years and was assigned to the Zone 5 traffic unit.

"This is not only a significant loss for his family and close friends, but for his APD family," the agency said in a statement. "He was a hard worker who loved his job and co-workers. Officer Hardeman was a kind spirit, with an unforgettable smile, and charming personality."

Earlier this month, he was the recipient of an Excellence Award.

Hardeman was also recognized in 2021 after helping a woman when her car broke down on the interstate near the 17 Street bridge a month beforehand. The car had stalled in the middle lane and he helped get it to a safe location, call a tow truck and waited with the woman until her family picked her up.

He received a thank you note for his kindness.

"The note sent went on to say that the woman whose car had broken down was currently undergoing chemotherapy and that it had been a rough year for the family. The note also mentioned how the woman’s father had also been an APD officer and they have always been very supportive of law enforcement," APD said in a social media post, highlighting Hardeman's selfless actions.