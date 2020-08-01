ATLANTA — The driver of a BMW shot a man who reportedly tried to take the car, according to police.

It happened around 9:30 Tuesday morning off Bent Creek Way in southwest Atlanta, according to police.

Officials said officers responded to that location to find a man shot in the arm and leg. Police said he was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to Grady Hospital for treatment. But as officers on scene tried to find out what happened, the injured man would not say how the incident unfolded.

Officers spoke with witnesses who told them they saw the man walking towards a white vehicle shortly before the shooting happened. As they continued investigating, they determined that it was the man who tried to take the BMW.

A struggle broke out between the man and the driver of the BMW, until the driver pulled a firearm and shot the male.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances of the incident, and the investigation continues. So far, police have not said whether charges are forthcoming.

MORE 11ALIVE HEADLINES:

A Union City worker was hit and killed while picking up trash. The driver didn't stop.

Identity released of pilot killed in Jasper County plane crash, new details released

'It literally exploded, shook the Earth' | Flames from gas line engulf street, building in east Atlanta