Dr. Bernice King speaks out on racial progress, Capitol riots

While the mob at the capital disappointed Dr. King, she said that she is cautiously optimistic about progress in Georgia - and America.

ATLANTA — The King Center kicked off the annual King Holiday Observance on Monday just days after a violent moment in the U.S. Capitol.

Dr. Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., said the mob at the Capitol did not shock her - but it did disappoint and trouble her.

She said her father would have been deeply troubled, too.

"The behavior was inexcusable. The should be consequences, but if we don't find another way, it is going to keep happening again and again," she said. "Violence never solves it."

11Alive also spoke with her about the significance of the Senate runoff wins of the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff at this moment in time. She said it signals a turn.

"The question is will we continue the momentum," King said. "That remains to be seen."

But, at a time when her father's teachings seem to be most in need, she also shared one that she has drawn on the most.

"In the beloved community, you have to work through conflict and find a way in love and the power of love to win people over," King said. "So, that is the principle that I hold near my heart and continue to move in."

Amid the mixed messages of concern and hope that now flood the American landscape, King said she is still cautiously optimistic.

"I've never seen the king of leaning in, particularly from the white community," King said. "What has been effective throughout history is to divide and conquer throughout and we are living in a time now where we can find connection and common ground to move forward."

"Doesn't mean we all like each other or agree but we can find common pathways where we are acting in more humane ways," she said.

This year's 2021 King Holiday Observance events include:

2021 King Holiday Observance Nonviolence365 Virtual Training Sessions

ONLINE EVENT

Monday, Jan. 11

12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 12

12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The King Center Presents: Beloved Community Global Summit

ONLINE EVENTS

Thursday, Jan. 14

General Sessions

12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 15

General Sessions

10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Youth Summit

4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

2021 King Holiday Observance Beloved Community Awards

ONLINE EVENT

Saturday, Jan. 16

7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

2021 King Holiday Observance Beloved Community Commemorative Service

ONLINE EVENT

Monday, Jan. 18

Keynote speaker Bishop TD Jakes

10:30 ap.m. to 1:45 p.m.