'The Bert Show' to broadcast from Poland as host works to help refugees

ATLANTA — Popular Atlanta radio host Bert Weiss from "The Bert Show" on Q99.7 is heading to Poland to help with the refugee crisis, he announced Wednesday.

He said he plans to do the morning show from a very small, rural Polish village and then help with the crisis for the rest of the day and evening.

The area he is going to is close to the border where about 1,000 to 2,000 refugees come through each day, he said, adding that he'll help provide food and water, give out SIM cards and entertain the children while they transfer.

He did not give an exact date for his departure, but said he'd be going in a "few weeks."

With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than five million people have fled the country since Russian troops invaded on Feb. 24, the U.N. refugee agency reported Wednesday.

The Bert Show has been in Atlanta for 21 years. Weiss and the rest of the team have regularly been known to give back to the community. He runs a nonprofit called Bert's Big Adventure where he takes children that have chronic and terminal illnesses to Disney World each year.