ATLANTA – Fall is officially here, which means it is time for fun family festivals!

To help you plan, 11Alive has compiled a list of some of our favorite picks this fall.

SEPTEMBER

Atlanta Greek Festival

Sept. 27 – 30 at Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation

The 44th annual Atlanta Greek Festival offers a ‘taste of Greece’ in Atlanta. It is one of the oldest food and wine festivals in the area, with authentic Greek food and desserts, live music, kids activities and crafts.

Candler Park Fall Fest

Sept. 29 – 30 at Candler Park

Fall fest in Candler park is a must-do for families. It is a free event hosted by the Candler Park Neighborhood Organization, with all proceeds benefiting the community. It includes two full days of music, over 200 artists and vendors, a tour of homes, 5K and Kidlandia, along with food trucks from across Atlanta.

RELATED | Here’s when Georgia’s fall colors are expected to peak

OCTOBER

Atlanta Black Theatre Festival

Oct. 3 – Oct. 6, at the Porter Sanford Performing Arts Center in Decatur

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The Atlanta Black Theatre Festival is the largest festival in the nation celebrating all genres of Afro-centric theatre under one roof. This year’s performances include new work from award-winning writers and actors. Staged readings, master classes and tickets for multiple theater performances are available. Most of the daytime events are suitable for children, and the festival offers a guide to help families decide which show is best for them.

Atlanta Chili Festival

Oct. 13, Brookhaven Park

Over 75 restaurant and amateur teams are competing for the title of Atlanta’s best chili. Families can test samples and submit their choice for the People’s Choice Award.

Atlanta Pride Festival and Parade

Oct. 12 – 13, Piedmont Park

The two-day event supporting equality includes live entertainment, a Pride market and the Atlanta Pride Parade – one of the largest Pride celebrations in the South.

Little 5 Points Halloween Festival and Parade

Oct. 20, Little 5 Points neighborhood

This event showcases some of the best art and creativity of the quirky Little 5 Points neighborhood. The event includes pumpkin decorating, street vendors puppet parades and a trick-or-treat scavenger hunt.

Pumpkin Festival at Stone Mountain Park

Every weekend in October, Stone Mountain Park

Every weekend in October, families can visit the Pumpkin Festival at Stone Mountain Park, where there are costume contests, puppet parades, trick-or-treating and scavenger hunts.

Taste of Atlanta

Oct. 19 -21, Old Fourth Ward Park

The best chefs in Atlanta converge in Historic Fourth Ward Park for three days of food and live cooking demos, with street performances, live music and interactive activities for kids.

Family Fun Festival at the Woodruff Arts Center

The Woodruff Arts Center hosts a family festival on the second Sunday of each month, in conjunction with the High Museum of Art’s Second Sundays event. Admission is free.

NOVEMBER

Cabbagetown Chomp and Stomp

Nov. 3, Cabbagetown neighborhood

The annual Chomp & Stomp Chili cook-off and Bluegrass Festival benefits the Cabbagetown neighborhood. There will be an artist market, live music and chili cookoff featuring over 70 teams.

Chastain Park Arts Festival

Nov. 3-4, Chastain Park

The annual fine arts and crafts festival brings together over 150 artists from around the country. Admission is free and proceeds benefit charity.

© 2018 WXIA