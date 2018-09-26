ATLANTA – Fall is officially here, which means it is time for fun family festivals!
To help you plan, 11Alive has compiled a list of some of our favorite picks this fall.
SEPTEMBER
Atlanta Greek Festival
Sept. 27 – 30 at Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation
The 44th annual Atlanta Greek Festival offers a ‘taste of Greece’ in Atlanta. It is one of the oldest food and wine festivals in the area, with authentic Greek food and desserts, live music, kids activities and crafts.
Candler Park Fall Fest
Sept. 29 – 30 at Candler Park
Fall fest in Candler park is a must-do for families. It is a free event hosted by the Candler Park Neighborhood Organization, with all proceeds benefiting the community. It includes two full days of music, over 200 artists and vendors, a tour of homes, 5K and Kidlandia, along with food trucks from across Atlanta.
OCTOBER
Atlanta Black Theatre Festival
Oct. 3 – Oct. 6, at the Porter Sanford Performing Arts Center in Decatur
The Atlanta Black Theatre Festival is the largest festival in the nation celebrating all genres of Afro-centric theatre under one roof. This year’s performances include new work from award-winning writers and actors. Staged readings, master classes and tickets for multiple theater performances are available. Most of the daytime events are suitable for children, and the festival offers a guide to help families decide which show is best for them.
Atlanta Chili Festival
Oct. 13, Brookhaven Park
Over 75 restaurant and amateur teams are competing for the title of Atlanta’s best chili. Families can test samples and submit their choice for the People’s Choice Award.
Atlanta Pride Festival and Parade
Oct. 12 – 13, Piedmont Park
The two-day event supporting equality includes live entertainment, a Pride market and the Atlanta Pride Parade – one of the largest Pride celebrations in the South.
Little 5 Points Halloween Festival and Parade
Oct. 20, Little 5 Points neighborhood
This event showcases some of the best art and creativity of the quirky Little 5 Points neighborhood. The event includes pumpkin decorating, street vendors puppet parades and a trick-or-treat scavenger hunt.
Pumpkin Festival at Stone Mountain Park
Every weekend in October, Stone Mountain Park
Every weekend in October, families can visit the Pumpkin Festival at Stone Mountain Park, where there are costume contests, puppet parades, trick-or-treating and scavenger hunts.
Taste of Atlanta
Oct. 19 -21, Old Fourth Ward Park
The best chefs in Atlanta converge in Historic Fourth Ward Park for three days of food and live cooking demos, with street performances, live music and interactive activities for kids.
Family Fun Festival at the Woodruff Arts Center
The Woodruff Arts Center hosts a family festival on the second Sunday of each month, in conjunction with the High Museum of Art’s Second Sundays event. Admission is free.
NOVEMBER
Cabbagetown Chomp and Stomp
Nov. 3, Cabbagetown neighborhood
The annual Chomp & Stomp Chili cook-off and Bluegrass Festival benefits the Cabbagetown neighborhood. There will be an artist market, live music and chili cookoff featuring over 70 teams.
Chastain Park Arts Festival
Nov. 3-4, Chastain Park
The annual fine arts and crafts festival brings together over 150 artists from around the country. Admission is free and proceeds benefit charity.