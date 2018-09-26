Apple picking, petting zoos and food – all can be found at popular orchards about an hour outside of Atlanta. It’s a great opportunity to get outside and introduce kids to north Georgia’s unique harvest industry – but hurry, because the season only lasts a couple of months.

B.J. Reece Orchards – Ellijay, Ga.

This orchard is open every day of the week and guests are welcome to pick their own apples. The bakery on site is stocked with jams, cider and everything apple-related. There is also a petting zoo, zip lines and pony rides. The U-Pick season for 2018 runs through Oct. 31 and the market and bakery are open until Dec. 22.

Hillcrest Orchards – Ellijay, Ga.

Apple picking is just part of the fun at Hillcrest Orchards. Attractions included with general admission include an apple tree maze, mini golf, cow train rides, pig races, a chicken chase and apple bobbing. You can also go bungee jumping, eat at the market and pick your own apples, charged by the bag.

Mercier Orchards – Blue Ridge, Ga.

The final weekend for u-pick apple season is Sept. 29 and 30, then, all eyes turn to the pumpkins. U-select pumpkins be available during the first two weekends in October with tractor tours every day of the month. Even though u-pick apple season is over, there will be apples available to buy on-site. There is a bakery and candy store, fresh cider and gift market – even hard cider tastings for the adults.

Red Apple Barn – Ellijay, Ga.

Tractor rides, farm tours and rock painting are among the activities featured at the Red Apple Barn, along with snacks like caramel apples and apple butter to take home.

R&A Orchards – Ellijay, Ga.

This orchard has been family-owned since 1947 and harvests apples into November. There are farm tours and a store where you can buy apple jams and fried pies.

