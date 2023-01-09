Experts offer safety tips, best time to travel for Labor Day weekend

Take a break from driving every two hours, and switch drivers if you can. Don't drink and drive, and remember Georgia's hands-free law.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is ramping up enforcement on interstates and secondary roads to keep you safe during the Labor Day weekend. Troopers are watching for speeding, distracted and impaired drivers, and seatbelt violations through Monday night.

Lots of noise and customers filled the AAA Car Care Center in Roswell Friday as many people prepared to head out of town for the holiday weekend.

“Our bookings are up 4% over last year, which means there's a lot more people that are going to be hitting the road," AAA Georgia spokesperson Garrett Townsend said.

Townsend recommends for that road trip you take a break every two hours.

“If there is more than one driver, alternate drivers along the route so that everyone can be rested as they drive and get to their destination safely," Townsend said.

“Be mindful about not drinking and driving or taking other substances that could impair their ability to operate a motor vehicle. Of course, we want you to remain now as undistracted as possible," GSP Cpl. Jordan Watkins said.

Watkins said to avoid a road rage situation, you should take ownership if you did something wrong, and don't engage if you're the target of an aggressive driver.

“If they continue to follow behind you, try to separate yourself," Watkins said." Turn off the road if they continue to follow you. Of course, contact law enforcement.”

“Don't even make contact with that other person. Just make sure that you drive at the appropriate speed, making sure that you use a turn signal for when turning, but you definitely don't want to get out of your car and have an interaction with another motorist who may be aggressive or angry," Townsend said.

GSP worked 472 crashes over Labor Day weekend 2022. Of those, 243 were injury crashes.

