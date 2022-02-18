Mom demands answers after 6-year-old allegedly sexually assaulted at school

She said she's been trying to get help from the school for a month now and has been waiting for answers.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a 6-year-old is demanding justice for her daughter after she said her child was sexually assaulted at school. The incident allegedly happened at Bethlehem Elementary School in Henry County and the alleged suspect is another student.

Michelle, who 11Alive is only referring to by her first name to protect the identity of her child, alleged the school failed to protect her daughter.

She said she's been trying to get help from the school for a month now and has been waiting for answers. However, she said when none came, she had to take her daughter's safety into her own hands.

"It's been really really hard. Most days, I put her on the bus and cry when she goes to school," she said.

Michelle said her 6-year-old daughter was thriving at Bethlehem Elementary School.

"She loves her teachers, she loves her friends. Her favorite thing is art and her favorite teacher is her PE coach. She is excelling there," she said.

She was excelling until the end of January, when Michelle said she noticed a drastic change in her daughter.

"Behaviors leading up to that all of the sudden made sense. She was all of the sudden terrified of the dark, she didn't want to be shut in a room. She didn't like when someone closed the door," she said.

She took her daughter to the doctor where she says her child disclosed she had been sexually assaulted by a 5th grader at the school.

"She remembers. She talks about what it felt like to be held down by him. She stopped wearing dresses to school because of what happened to her. She talks about the dark," she said.

Michelle said her daughter told the school counselor and the principal the same thing. However, Michelle claims the principal did not believe her.

"I was told there was no way this could happen in her school, teachers monitor the hall constantly, doors are always locked," she said.

Michelle took her daughter to be evaluated by the sexual assault program at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta on Thursday and she said the social worker had to make a report to DFSC because the school had not, even though the alleged assault happened a month ago.

"She is mandated by law, if she believes it could happen in her school or not, if she thinks it happened outside school or not, she still has to report it," she said.

A spokesperson for the school district told 11Alive they were just alerted to the allegations Friday morning and are investigating what happened.

"I need to make sure that the one place she's supposed to be safe outside of my presence, the school, she will be," she said.