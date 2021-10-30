Bibb County deputies investigating.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies responded to a house shooting at 4761 Bloomfield Road early Saturday morning.

The owner of the home, 66-year-old Joslyn Stroud, says it happened around 12:30 a.m.

Bibb deputies confirmed to 13WMAZ that at least 20 shots were fired into the home. Stroud says the entire incident lasted three minutes.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they are continuing to investigate, and deputies are speaking with neighbors about the shooting.

No one was hurt. This is a developing story.