BIBB COUNTY, Ga. -- A 38-year-old deputy in the Bibb County Sheriff's Office passed away on Sunday.

According to a post on the Bibb County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Jason Kellum died on July 1 at his home in Twiggs County.

No other details were immediately available about his death.

Kellum had been a law enforcement officer for about 12 years, officials said. He began with the Macon Police Department in 2006 and joined the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at consolidation in 2014.

Funeral services are pending.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis and the members of the sheriff’s office expressed their "heartfelt condolences to the family of Deputy Jason Kellum."

Sign up for The Speed Feed newsletter below to get the latest headlines in your inbox each weekday! (App users click here)

Email* Subscribe

© 2018 WXIA