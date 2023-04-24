Bicyclist hit by DeKalb school bus, officials say

"No students were aboard the bus at the time of the incident," the school district said in a statement.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A bicyclist was hurt after a collision with a DeKalb County school bus Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the DeKalb County School District said it happened at 4:30 p.m. at the 4200 block of Glenwood Road in Decatur, which is down the street from Snapfinger Elementary School.

Officials said the bicyclist sustained "unknown injuries," but was alert and responsive to EMS as he was being treated at the scene. He was taken to a local medical facility for treatment, according to the school district.

"No students were aboard the bus at the time of the incident," the school district said in a statement.

The DeKalb County School District said it's working closely with law enforcement to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision.

