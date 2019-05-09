ATLANTA — A bicycle rider in Atlanta is recovering from multiple injuries after police said he was hit by a tow truck on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were dispatched to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the area of Central Avenue SW and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 1 p.m. They arrived to find the bicyclist had been hit by a truck and appeared to have suffered what police described as "a head injury and lacerations to his extremities."

Despite the injuries, police said he was alert, conscious and breathing when he was taken by ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital. Authorities didn't disclose the extent of his injuries but said that his hospitalization was "for further medical evaluation."

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and haven't said who was at fault in the accident.

MORE HEADLINES

Marietta couple shares warning on toxic algae after dog dies less than an hour after visit to Lake Allatoona

Mother posted 'I could not ask for better children' before allegedly killing them

North Carolina man claims he spotted three Bigfoots and caught them on video

Mother suspected of killing two adult children in Cobb County murder-suicide