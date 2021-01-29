Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta looking for mentors; 400 kids on list waiting to be matched

The organization serves 1,200 young people across 12 counties, but the need is so much bigger.

ATLANTA — Big Brothers Big Sisters in Atlanta are looking for mentors to match with children who are a part of the organization. There are 400 kids on the waiting list for a mentor.

Those who are a part of the program say the positive moments have helped shape them. And they have plenty of stories to tell.

“We’ve done a little bit of everything together.” Dallas Bentley said. He lives in Decatur and is a Big Brother to Austin who is now a high school freshman. They were paired through Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Dallas and Austin met when Austin was 7-years-old.

“He was very shy.” Bentley said. “When Austin would come to new places, he would put his back against the wall, almost to defend himself.”

Through time spent and consistent support, that has changed for Austin.

“I express myself with him and got my opinions out.” He said. “He really helped me get out of my shell.”

There have been incredible changes and experiences over the years for them both.

“My 2-year-old daughter is in love with ‘Aussin’ as she calls him," Bentley said. “It’s been amazing to be with each other through all kinds of life changes.”

“It’s just about pouring into a young person and giving them your life experiences.” Kwame Johnson said the CEO of Big Brother’s Big Sister Metro Atlanta.

“Our mission is to help defend potential of young people all across Atlanta so they can reach whatever heights they can achieve in their lifetime, Johnson added.

Mentoring has been especially important during a year of isolation, mental health challenges, and kids not always able to get the support they need at school or at home.

“We helps young people push through all the difficult circumstances they were facing even before COVID," Johnson added. "They really need adults to be there in their lives.”

Dallas Bentley added, “A lot of us want to help and build those bridges, building relationship is a way to help them; and also help build ourselves.”

Johnson said every adult has life experiences to share, and those experiences can be the difference for a young person.

“If we want to be the best country in the world we have to be able to help next generation reach their full potential," he added

It is about defending potential of youth, building our future generations, and for Dallas and Austin, it is about becoming family.

“He was the ring bearer at my wedding.” He said, “I trust him.” Austin says being part of the wedding was amazing. “I got to his wedding and I was like, this is for real.”

Austin said it a connection that will have a lasting impact. “He really changed my life.”

BBBS has served more than 30,000 young people in six years. It is relocating from its Midtown headquarters and setting up different locations to better serve kids all over Metro Atlanta.

“We’ll be able to meet the need from a lot of locations and have a presence all around the city from Norcross to College Park to Smyrna," Johnson said.

BBBS serves 1200 young people across 12 counties, but the need is so much bigger.