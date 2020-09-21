Big Dave’s Cheesesteak rolls out new food truck

The popular and seemingly pandemic-proof sandwich shop is bringing its signature Philly cheesesteaks on the road.

A fast-growing sandwich shop in Atlanta is hitting the road with a new food truck.

The owner of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, which has become quite popular for its authentic Philadelphia cheesesteak, unveiled its newest location on wheels on Friday.

The truck comes as result of the owner D. Hayes looking for ways to better serve the restaurant’s growing fan base.

Big Dave’s announced a cheesesteak egg roll food truck will exclusively sell beef, chicken, and salmon cheesesteak egg rolls, which are all wildly popular menu items.

Contrary to many businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hayes reports Big Dave’s has seen an increase in sales and customer turnout since March.

The restaurant, which has a multiple locations throughout metro Atlanta, usually has long lines of customers outside of its flagship downtown location. The company’s Instagram page also has a more than 230,000 followers.

This new addition comes on the heels of the business announcing the opening of a new restaurant location in Doraville.

While the eatery’s cheesesteaks have been the talk of the town, Big Dave’s owner, Derrick Hayes’ passion for community has also garnered attention.

The company made headlines for its philanthropic efforts back in March, when Big Dave’s donated food to medical professionals. Food paired with medical supplies like gloves and masks, made for a heartwarming surprise staff at area hospitals.

Haye’s journey with Big Dave’s has not always been smooth, the restaurant's downtown location was vandalized twice during Black Lives Matter protests that took place after the deaths of Ahmaud Aubrey, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks.

The CEO partnered with Pinky Coleman, the owner of Slutty vegan, for a powerful act of kindness.

The owners came together to purchase a car for Tomika Miller, the widow of Brooks, who was killed by Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe in June.

Hayes and Slutty Vegan owner Aisha Cole also provided life insurance policies and college scholarships to Brooks’ four children.