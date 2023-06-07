It seems directed at people in Alabama but sits on Gray Highway in Macon.

MACON, Ga. — There's a mystery brewing on Macon's Gray Highway. But you might say it's on the "lite" side.

If you're driving down Gray Highway, you might miss it at first glance. Ashely Brooker says it's out of the ordinary for sure.

"That's ridiculous," he chuckled.

It does look to be a billboard blunder.

"It's crazy that we're more than 100 miles away, and yet we have a sign that says Alabama on it," one man said, standing in a parking lot near the billboard.

It reads, "tastes like Miller time Alabama," but it sits in Macon, Georgia.

The larger-than-life lager ad looms over Fountain Express Car Wash.

Briana Taylor says she watched the guys paste it up.

"I was looking at it because I'm amazed at stuff like that," she said.

Taylor works at Fountain Express, and she says maybe Miller didn't think geography mattered much. After all, we're talking about it.

"Maybe just to boost their sales, people look at it and say 'ooh that's funny' You know, they might go get some they see the sign, and they thought it was funny," she said.

We are all here for a joke.

So, for grins and giggles, we called Lamar advertising. They said no comment and advised us to call Miller.

Like a pitcher with too many suds, we were disappointed when Miller didn't call us back.

So, for now, we'll "barely" make sense of it all.

"Someone needs to get a slap on the hand for that one," Booker said.