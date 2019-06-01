On Monday, the Atlanta City Council voted 13-1 to allow e-scooters, like Bird and Lime, to stay on city streets - but with stricter regulations.
On the table for consideration was whether the companies had to apply for permits that could cost up to $12,000 a year for 500 of the sharable electric rides. There were also talks underway about putting in place a rule that scooters be parked upright - and not blocking sidewalks.
A quick walk near the Atlanta BeltLine or any in-town park will reveal several of the scooters - either under the feet of a rider or strewn near the roadways.
So the discussion also included the possibility of fining the companies up to $1,000 a day for any violations.
"It's pretty standard for something like that. I think we're a super-busy city, and there are cars and bikes and people walking and I think this type of moving vehicle needs some type of regulation to keep everyone safe," one person said.
"One thing I can say is they make foot traffic hard, other than that I enjoy them," said another.
This comes after the Decatur city commission adopted an interim agreement to regulate the scooters and Athens-Clarke County temporarily banned bird scooters altogether.