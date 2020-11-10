Man dies after losing consciousness at Atlanta club

ATLANTA — Police say a man who lost consciousness at an Atlanta club early Sunday morning has died.
According to an Atlanta Police spokesperson, officers were called to 2043 Cheshire Bridge Road, the address of BJ Roosters, around 7 a.m. They arrived to find paramedics and fire crews already on the scene attempting to revive a man who had passed out in the basement of the club.
The man was then taken to Piedmont Hospital where he was pronounced dead roughly 40 minutes later. The victim's partner said he had taken ecstasy pills at the club during an event.
Police said they found no signs of foul play or trauma during their investigation. Further details are still limited as the investigation continues. A spokesperson said that what they know at this time is preliminary and could change as the investigation progresses and new information comes to light.