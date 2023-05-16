Black and yellow Joro spiders harmless, UGA researchers say

UGA researchers uncovered the shy personalities of Joro spiders while studying their habits. These invasive spiders are native to countries in Asia.

ATHENS, Ga. — Despite how terrifying those black and yellow spiders in your backyard appear, University of Georgia researchers said they’re more scared of you than you are of them.

UGA researchers uncovered the shy personalities of Jorō, or Joro spiders while studying their habits. These invasive spiders are native to countries in Asia, according to a release.

Researchers aren’t quite sure how these timid beings came to the United States, but it’s likely they hopped on a shipping container at some point. While they are considered an invasive species, they aren’t aggressive, the release said.

In fact, researchers believe they’re incredibly shy and not harmful to people or their pets.

Researchers came to these conclusions when conducting a study on several varieties of spiders, including the Joros. Researchers would gently blow air on the spiders using a turkey baster.

These "rapid puffs of air" would stress the spiders, and in most cases, the spiders would become stunned, staying still for about a minute and a half.

However, when stress was applied to the Joro spiders, they remained motionless for over 60 minutes, the release said.

UGA researchers cite the spider's success as an invasive species to their ability to reproduce and live in harsh environments, not aggressive behavior.

Amitesh Anerao, co-author of the study and an undergraduate researcher at the university, believes humans shouldn't be too concerned if a Joro spider sets up shop nearby.

“Most people think ‘invasive’ and ‘aggressive’ are synonymous,” Anerao said. “People were freaking out about the Joro spiders at first, but maybe this paper can help calm people down.”