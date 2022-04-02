Atlanta Technical College celebrates Hank Aaron's legacy

On the eve of what would have been his 88th birthday, Atlanta Technical College celebrated Hank's legacy in philanthropy and education.

ATLANTA — As we celebrate Black History Month and recognize the achievements of so many, it's impossible not to mention baseball legend Henry "Hank" Aaron.

The Hall of Famer's contributions to the game and Civil Rights are immeasurable exemplified by Hammerin' Hank's defiance of racist threats as he chased, then broke Babe Ruth's home run record.

However, it was his work off the field that those closest to him say Hank really cared about.

On the eve of what would have been his 88th birthday, Atlanta Technical College celebrated Hank's legacy in philanthropy and education.

Hank is credited with supporting the college over the past 25 years through needs-based programs and financial scholarships for students.

His wife Billye Aaron spoke Friday morning saying Hank wanted to make sure children could have the same opportunities as him.

"Only those who have gone through the struggle, only those who understand what it means to go without but who know that in giving, we receive. And in giving, we come to understand that love, support and appreciation can help your fellow man along the way," Billye said.