'These are not your grandmother's quilts' | Meet the Brown Sugar Stitchers Quilt Guild

It's a tradition that's been passed down for generations, but the group's members are also bringing fresh perspective to the craft.

DECATUR, Ga. — For more than 20 years, the Brown Sugar Stitchers Quilt Guild has united in a special mission; to preserve the art, craft and history of African American quilting.

"We love quilting. We love using all kinds of fabrics, but a lot of us primarily use African fabrics," Peggy Martin, the guild's president explained. "We think outside the box."

Martin and fellow members meet each month in Decatur, welcoming quilters of all levels. The creations range from more traditional styles to projects inspired by history itself. From voting rights to the 1619 project, the quilts offer both a creative approach to storytelling as well as an opportunity to share and explore new techniques.

"There's all different kinds of quilters in this group," another member, Edith Jones shared. "From beginners to master quilters, to people who actually are true quilt artists who sell their work."

"Sometimes you'll hear people say, these are not your grandmother's quilts," co-founder Nancy Franklin explained. "They harken back to the past, but they're not from the past. We're using new fabrics. The fact that African fabrics are used so much nowadays is new."

But while the group's mission is rooted in history, there's also a focus on community outreach.

"We go wherever we're called to go, whether it's a church or school or community center. We always try to embrace the young people," member Michelle Curney Willis explained.

The Brown Sugar Stitchers donate many of their creations to comfort children in foster care at the Carrie Steele-Pitts Home as well kids suffering from Sickle Cell Anemia that are being treated at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.