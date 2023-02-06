Fulton County approves funds to explore reparations for Black community

The budget line is for the Fulton County Reparations Task Force.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County is budgeting hundreds of thousands of dollars to study reparations for the area's African American community.

The county board of commissioners approved funding for the Fulton County Reparations Task Force. According to a county news release, $250,000 was approved.

The task force was created in 2021 and is supposed to be made up of 14 members, but still has 11 vacancies. It is meant to serve as an advisory body for commissioners to investigate and give recommendations about policies that will "support the revitalization, preservation, and stabilization of the Black/African American population in Fulton County in the form of reparations," a county news release reads.

“It’s a decision that shows that this county is not only aware, but cares about the work being done by the Reparations Task Force,” said District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. in a prepared statement. “This is important work being done by volunteers who are all passionate about an issue facing every African American not only in Fulton County, but around this country.”

Task Force Advisory Board Chair Dr. Karcheik Sims-Alvarado said the budgeted funds will help conduct an empirical-based study and also a feasibility study.

READ | Reparations task force report

“Qualitative and quantitative data will allow the Task Force to critically examine the ways slavery, Jim Crow, and Urban Renewal denied African Americans opportunities to acquire personal, (political), and economic autonomy," Sims-Alvarado said.

So far, the research team has retrieved more than 4,600 documents – while examining slavery and the impact of eminent domain on residents of Bagley Park. The group is hoping to expand its reach and act on its research soon.