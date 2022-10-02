'Keep going. Don't give up' | One HBCU entrepreneur on how she's helping students pursue higher education

Gia Taijae Tejeda created All Things College to help others with their college admission journey.

ATLANTA — It started freshmen year of high school for Gia Taijae Tejeda. The freshman had always dreamed of going to college so Gia began planning her higher education journey.

Her planning got the attention of her peers and they began to meet to go over scholarships and how to apply to schools. Now 6 years later, Gia's initiative has turned into a business.

Gia officially launched All Things College, her college preparatory service, in November 2020 and now she's sharing her tips and tricks with everyone.

"I'm teaching students and scholars those across the board how to secure the scholarship and academic beg and pursue a debt-free degree" said Tejeda.

Her college prep is what got her into Spellman College and got her in for free.

The junior Economics major was able to secure over $700,000 in scholarships.

All Things College's goal is to advocate for quality education by informing both the parent and the student on the importance of college readiness, standardized test prep and scholarships.

Gia's college readiness program offers its customers a virtual college readiness boot camp, monthly scholarship list, ACT/SAT test-taking guides and more.

The Spellman junior has been able to help more than 2,000 students get into their dream school.

Tejeda's drive comes from being able to help her community through her business.

"My story and my testimony and all of the advice that I was pouring into others like it actually was having a positive effect (and a) positive impact. So from there I realized I can turn this into a business and see that I would still be able to help these people and how scholars across the world," said Tejeda.

She hopes to continue to grow All Things College in the future and help even more students be college-ready.