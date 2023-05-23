Georgia Historical Society announces new marker dedicated to African-American political, civic leader

The dedication is happening at Carnegie Library in Savannah on Thursday and will be open to the public.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The City of Savannah will be getting a new historical marker recognizing civic leader Mamie George Williams on Thursday.

"An African-American suffragist, Mamie George Williams led the charge of registering 40,000 Black women in Georgia to vote following the passage of the 19th Amendment,” said Velma Maia Thomas, historian and marker applicant.

Williams was an African-American political and civic leader as well as a lifelong resident of Savannah.

Williams volunteered for the Red Cross, the National Association of Colored Women and fundraised money for a home in Macon to help African-American girls in need.

Her work with children continued during her position as chair of the fundraising committee for African-American Girl Scouts in Georgia. According to the Georgia Historical Society, she was also the matron of the Chatham Protective Home for Children.

Williams became the first African-American and Georgia woman to serve on the Republican National Committee in 1924.

In 1951, she served as vice president of Carver State Bank before her passing.

"In politics, Williams stood her ground. To civics and special programs, she gave her all," Thomas said.