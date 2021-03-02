Here's how you can celebrate Black History Month across metro Atlanta

Here is a list of things you can do to celebrate the famed month here in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Black History Month may look a little different due to the pandemic, but it's not stopping many from hosting both in-person and virtual events across the city of Atlanta.

It's no secret that Atlanta is known for Black excellence and for historic contributions to the Civil Rights Movement.

Historical events:

Atlanta from the Ashes: Downtown History Tour: "Dive into the rich history of Woodruff Park and the surrounding Downtown Atlanta district during this one-hour guided tour. This free tour is offered on the 1st Thursday and the 3rd Saturday of each month. The tour begins at the ATL Playground across from the Flatiron building."

The African Americans Inventors' Exhibit: "The African Americans Inventors’ Exhibit (AAIE) is a 26 item traveling exhibit which showcases inventions by several African Americans and is displayed in alphabetical order from A to Z."

African American Burial Grounds Tour: "These walking tours include the final resting places of a few Atlanta pioneers, including Carrie Steele Logan, William Finch Maynard Jackson, and more. Registration required."

Gospel Pilgrim Cemetery: "A site where many of Athens’ prominent African Americans were laid to rest, starting in 1882."

The National Museum of African American History and Culture Black History Month events: They are hosting a slew of events that focus on a variety of Black life. "The museum is the only national museum devoted exclusively to the documentation of African American life, history, and culture."

Financial/ Business literacy events:

BWSO Presents Black History Month Kick-Off Show on Feb 4

BWSO Presents: Honoring Our Ancestors on Feb. 17: "Join us on-site or virtually for Black Wall Street Originals mid-month recap of long term and short term investment suggestions and portfolio builders."

Atlanta Men's Dinner Group (AMDG) - Virtual Event: "Participate in this unique experience with other professional men of color in hopes of impacting the lives of many throughout the Atlanta area."

United Way Mortgage, Rent & Utility Payment Assistance Event: "On Tuesday, February 9th, 12 pm - 6 pm, United Way of Greater Atlanta will be hosting an in-person enrollment event for City of Atlanta Residents to apply for a mortgage, rent, and utility assistance!"

Artistic Events:

'The Space Between' by Fahamu Pecou: "Opening Day On Feb. 6: This project works to dispel the pervasive myth of violence and discord within the Black male community."

Artists of Color ATL (AOC): "Artist Check-In": It is an online interview-style show, where Darrell Grant of Black Theatre Group, LLC shines a spotlight on the magnificent work of Artists of Color in Atlanta.

Children’s Museum of Atlanta to celebrate Black History Month: "Highlighting African American heroes on Stage and at the Science Bar, kids will take part in hands-on activities to learn about Black scientists, engineers, and mathematicians such as biochemist Marie Daly, among others."

We Share The Dream: King’s Beloved Community (Digital Exhibition): "He referred to this communal ideal by many names, but most enduringly as the Beloved Community. The digital exhibition, We Share the Dream: King’s Beloved Community examines this ideal."

Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design: "Carter’s exhibition Afrofuturism in Costume Design at SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film features unforgettable designs from nearly four decades of her career within an Afrofuturistic installation incorporating original artwork by SCAD alum Brandon Sadler, whose murals were prominently featured in Black Panther."

Service-based events:

Black History Celebration - Garden Work Day on Feb. 13: "Volunteers will work together to complete garden cleanup tasks, weeding and cultivating beds, planting seeds, and so much more at our Peachcrest Boys and Girls Club Location."

Volunteer at the Hartnett Community Garden: "West Atlanta Watershed Alliance are looking for volunteers to help us maintain the Urban Garden & Resiliency Oasis and the Hartnett Community garden."

Keep Our Community Clean on Feb. 13: Aims to keep the Adamsville area clean.

Health/ Fitness Events:

The Swag Race: Run For The Culture on Feb 6: "Invites Black artists, businesses, entrepreneurs, and all families to our outdoor market, while taking a ceremonial 5K (3.1 miles) race into the future, the first Saturday of the month at Freedom Park in Atlanta from 12 pm - 2 pm."

The Midwives' Apothecary Volunteer Work Days: "The Midwives' Apothecary is a collaborative, community-science initiative that was created for the purpose of developing alternative, evidence-based, approaches that address Black womb health/healthcare disparities."

Black Men Run: "The group runs on Monday at Piedmont Park."

Miscellaneous events:

Movie Night - Do the Right Thing presented by SCAD on Feb 11

Black Owned Wine & Spirits Tasting Night on Feb. 16: "Come and experience known & upcoming black-owned wine & spirits. Free for Black History Month."

The College Football Hall of Fame presents Blood, Sweat, and Tears: "This exhibit tells the story of integration in college football and dives deep into the journeys of African American trailblazers that forever changed the landscape of the sport."

John Lewis Tree tribute series: "'Flowering Forest – a Tree Tribute to Civil Rights Leader John Lewis' takes place February 19-21 and will consist of 300 blooming trees planted along Freedom Parkway for a beautiful tree tribute to Congressman John Lewis."

Be Love Campaign- February Series: In conjunction with the Be Love campaign, The King Center will presents a 3-part training series that will feature a study of a quote from the book, "Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?’, which was written by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr..

Black Heritage Festival: "A festival for one and all! Come for cultural education and exposure, visit vendor booths showcasing African American historical and cultural merchandise. They'll be music and food too!"