'Traveling While Black' virtual reality experience comes to Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — People can soon partake in a groundbreaking and educational virtual reality documentary in Fulton County.

"Traveling While Black" will make its debut on Valentine's Day in recognition of Black History Month. Fulton County Arts and Culture is partnering with the library system to offer the screening.

Produced by Montréal’s Félix & Paul Studios and distributed by Centre PHI, the documentary is meant to provide a message about the dangers and injustices facing African Americans, according to a news release.

Creators said "Traveling While Black" plays off the phrase used to illustrate how in the United States when one is considered Black, they are always at risk even when traveling from point A to point B.

"The film is a cinematic virtual reality experience that immerses the viewer in the long history of restriction of movement for Black Americans and the creation of safe spaces in our communities," event organizers said in a news release.

Viewers will be immersed in an intimate series of moments with customers of Ben's Chili Bowl. The restaurant is an iconic Black-owned landmark in Washington D.C. Filmmakers said it was chosen as it has been a figure point for the African American community since 1958 and has been part of significant Civil Rights milestones, which will be showcased in the documentary.

The film will demonstrate restricted movement and race relations in the U.S. and emphasize the urgent need to remember the past, draw parallels to it and encourage people to learn from the immersive experience, organizers said.