'Black Push' community center faces funding challenges while combatting gun violence in Atlanta

ATLANTA — When gun violence strikes a community, the call for help is loud and clear.

In response, the organization Black Push has established a community center at First Iconium Baptist Church, serving as the front line in the battle against gun violence while providing crucial support to children and their families.

Shaun Smith, the founder of Black Push, emphasizes the wide range of services offered at the center.

"We do everything from grief counseling here to a motivational process, to educational classes, to vocational training, everything, anything," he said.

The dedication to the cause is evident, but Shaun acknowledges the challenges they face. The community center touches the lives of 500 to 1000 people every week through various programs, but sustaining these efforts has become increasingly difficult due to funding obstacles.

The community center houses Shaun's office, an activity center, and even a food pantry. These facilities are crucial in providing comprehensive support to those affected by gun violence. However, Shaun reveals that recent roadblocks, particularly in securing funding, have slowed the momentum they had when the center first opened.

Shaun's main concern is that without more community input and support, the impact of the center's vital services could be lost. The stories of teens like Urijah Miles highlight the urgency of their work.

"I don't know what social media was on, but there were like two kids, and the girl accidentally shot his cousin and then she shot herself after it," Urijah shared.

These distressing incidents underscore the importance of finding safe havens like the community center where young people can feel protected and supported.

Black Push remains dedicated to making a real change in the lives of those affected by gun violence. However, Shaun emphasizes the need for community involvement, including donations, to ensure the center can continue its essential work. Presently, the organization is gearing up for a backpack drive on August fifth to support students as they head back to school. The community's participation and contributions will be vital in sustaining the organization's efforts.

Shaun's current endeavor is to raise five thousand dollars for a computer lab, a resource that would significantly benefit the young people they work with during the school year.

"We do offer all our programs mostly for free, but we need the communities and the community to continue to support us for us to continue to do the work that we're doing," Shaun said.