Judge denies move to stop movie studio's development of land near 'Cop City' site

The land was transferred in early 2021 to what is now Shadowbox Studios as part of a deal with DeKalb County.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County judge on Wednesday denied a legal move by opponents of a land swap deal between the county and what was once known as Blackhall Studios to stop development on the land that was transferred to the studio.

The roughly 40 acres of land that was transferred to Shadowbox in Jan. 2021 sits adjacent to the land owned by the City of Atlanta where the training facility is set to be built, and also forms part of Intrenchment Creek Park.

Under the deal between the county and the movie studio, DeKalb transferred land that was behind the existing studio complex to Blackhall/Shadowbox for the studio's expansion. In exchange, DeKalb received a little more than 50 acres in return that is to be reincorporated into the park with an agreed-upon $1.5 million from Blackhall/Shadowbox in improvements to the land and the existing park.

Opponents of "Cop City" who have built treehouses as a semi-permanent protest encampment in the South River Forest also oppose the land swap deal, and in a legal filing DeKalb County alleged they have used the Blackhall/Shadowbox land as a "staging ground for their illegal activities in the forest."

A lawsuit launched against the land swap deal in Feb. 2021, after the actual land transfer was completed, filed last week for an emergency injunction against any further development by the studio at the site. The filing requested "emergency relief to prevent further destruction of public park land known as Intrenchment Creek Park."

After hearing arguments Wednesday, DeKalb Judge Stacey Hydrick denied the motion for an emergency injunction and explicitly criticized the protest encampment - saying "the public interest, frankly, I think favors getting all these folks off this property, first and foremost."

Judge Hydrick added: "Frankly, the damage being done to the property by those folks inhabiting it is far worse than anything anybody else is doing at this point, and they need to get out of there. But that's another issue for somebody else to worry about."

Clashes between the protesters and Atlanta Police, DeKalb Police, state and federal law enforcement agencies have increased in recent weeks as authorities move to begin constructing the police and fire training facility, known formally as the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

Earlier this month, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced at least five people were arrested during law enforcement actions to clear the encampment on charges including domestic terrorism.

Shadowbox currently occupies 100 acres in DeKalb County with nine soundstages. Its expansion plan calls for developing another roughly 155 acres.