2 dead in north Georgia house explosion that was felt miles away

It happened Sunday at around 8 a.m.

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. — A house exploded in Union County on Sunday morning, killing two people and sending rumbles miles away.

The Union County Fire Department said the explosion happened at around 8 a.m. at a home off Pauline Lane in Blairsville. They said the home is "totally destroyed" and that other homes were also damaged.

Many nearby residents took to social media to say they felt and heard the blast miles away. NBC affiliate WYFF in Greenville, South Carolina, said neighbors reported feeling the blast 25 miles away.

Philippe Freitag shared photos of the aftermath and said stuff on his walls were knocked down and that the home was "gone in flames in minutes."

One of the cops told me people heard the explosion 25 miles away from here. By brother lives about 9 miles from here and he said they felt it a little bit and heard the explosion. It felt like the floor in my house lifted. — Jeremiah Passmore 🐨 (@JeremiahPassmo1) May 2, 2021

One caller told 11Alive the debris from the blast made it into nearby Lake Nottely.

The state fire marshal's office is handling the investigation and confirmed the fatalities. They did not have an identification on the victims and said the cause also remains under investigation. Weston Burleson said investigators were on the scene.

Return to 11Alive.com for updates.