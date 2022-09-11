Mom recalls fear she experienced 1 year ago when SUV was stolen with her toddler inside

He was eventually found safe, but a year later, police are still trying to figure out what exactly happened to Blaise while he was missing.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Thursday marks one year since an SUV with a baby strapped inside was stolen in DeKalb County, leading to a search for more than 36 hours to locate baby Blaise Barnett.

He was eventually found safe following an Amber Alert, but a year later, police are still trying to figure out what exactly happened to Blaise while he was missing.

"I'm in love with my son, I love my son," said Blaise’s mom, Deonna Bray.

She said one year later, the 2-year-old is doing great.

“He's a wild child but I just love him," she said. "He’s the best thing that ever happened to me.

She still remembers the fear she lived through when he went missing on November 10 of last year.

“I wanted to rip my house apart," she said. "My son is missing! I wanted to put holes in the walls."

She still wonders what happened to her son during the more than 36 hours he was missing. She hoped to get answers when police arrested a 17-year-old boy in January for allegedly slipping into her SUV as she and Blaise’s father were unloading it, and driving off with Blaise.

“I was relieved that he was in jail because everybody has to be accountable for what they've done" said Bray.

But according to police, the teen has offered few details about what happened. Police said they recovered several fingerprints from the SUV – which was abandoned behind the Brannon Hills Apartments. But only one print allegedly matched the teen who was arrested.

He’s charged with stealing the car, but police told 1Aalive on Wednesday that the case is still open.

Blaise’s mom said overall, she's relieved Blaise was found safe, yet she would still like to know what happened while he was missing.