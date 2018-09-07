BROOKHAVEN, Ga. -- A family outing to the movies ended with some of the family members behind bars.

The management of CineBistro, a movie theater located at 1004 Town Boulevard, called Brookhaven Police after seeing the parents give their children alcohol on surveillance video.

According to Major Brandon Gurley, management told police the family; mother, father, son and two daughters, attended the movies. The parents are identified as Daniel Ash and Linda Whitmore-Ash.

Booking photos of Daniel Ash and Linda Whitmore-Ash from DeKalb County Jail.

The two daughters ordered alcohol and was asked to show their I.D., but didn’t have it.

The mother told the cashier that her daughters were old enough to drink alcohol, but abiding by the law, the cashier still refused to sell it to the girls.

The parents then purchased a pitcher of alcohol and was seen on surveillance video pouring the alcohol and giving it to their daughters and son.

So, management called police.

Gurley said when police arrived, the parents caused a scene in the lobby by yelling at officers.

As the parents were being arrested, the mother yelled to her daughters to “Run!”

So, they did.

Police found them at a relative’s house a short time later and the girls admitted they did consume alcohol.

The 23-year old son, James Whitmore, was also arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age.

Booking photo of James Whitmore from DeKalb County Jail.

Daniel was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and disorderly conduct.

Linda was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

